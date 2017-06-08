Your weekend getaway just got simpler

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Arkansas Times

If Crystal Bridges' new exhibit, "Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest," has you dreaming of a trip to Bentonville, consider booking a weekend of world-class art, cycling and dining. If you're traveling with the family, visit the Amazeum, too! The Doubletree in Bentonville has package deals for visitors who want to spend the day taking in the sights and spend the night relaxing in a two-room suite with your choice of a king bed or double queen beds.

