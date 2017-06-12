Two admit roles in Dollar General robberies in Bentonville, Rogers
A man arrested in two Dollar General Stores armed robberies said he needed money to pay rent, according to court documents. Zachary Lucero, 27, and Chance Rowe, 17, were arrested Sunday in connection with the armed robbery earlier Sunday of the Dollar General at 2107 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.
