Residents of vandalized Bentonville h...

Residents of vandalized Bentonville home speak out

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: 4029TV.com

Bentonville police told 40/29 News they received reports of a group of people vandalizing a home in a neighborhood near Tunbridge Drive and 14th Street, Monday night. The caller reported he'd seen a group of people spray-painting a neighbor's house and that one of the men had a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jun 6 Mistystebner 24
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) Jun 3 MommaJ 242
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
Local Hauntings May 28 Wondering 1
Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13) May 25 ashley 12
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) May 21 liltrouble 11
dog boy May 21 Lassie 1
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC