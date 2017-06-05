Report: Walmart punishes workers for taking sick days

Huge Wal-Mart is the world's largest retailer, clocking $469 billion in sales to date, with 2.2 million employees -- 1.3 million of them in the U.S. Huge Wal-Mart is the world's largest retailer, clocking $469 billion in sales to date, with 2.2 million employees -- 1.3 million of them in the U.S. How it grew From Sam Walton's first store in Bentonville, Ark., opened in 1962, Walton and his brother, Bud, parlayed their success nationally and internationally. At the time of Sam's death in 1992, he had 1,960 stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.