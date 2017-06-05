Report: Walmart punishes workers for ...

Report: Walmart punishes workers for taking sick days

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: SFGate

Huge Wal-Mart is the world's largest retailer, clocking $469 billion in sales to date, with 2.2 million employees -- 1.3 million of them in the U.S. Huge Wal-Mart is the world's largest retailer, clocking $469 billion in sales to date, with 2.2 million employees -- 1.3 million of them in the U.S. How it grew From Sam Walton's first store in Bentonville, Ark., opened in 1962, Walton and his brother, Bud, parlayed their success nationally and internationally. At the time of Sam's death in 1992, he had 1,960 stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jun 6 Mistystebner 24
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) Jun 3 MommaJ 242
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
Local Hauntings May 28 Wondering 1
Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13) May 25 ashley 12
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) May 21 liltrouble 11
dog boy May 21 Lassie 1
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC