Personal Care, Cleaning Brands Get the Nod in Walmart's US Manufacturing Open Call
More than 500 entrepreneurs from across the country walked through the doors of Walmart's corporate office in Bentonville, AR for the company's U.S. Manufacturing Open Call. The day of deal-making and networking, held on June 28, included 750 product presentations and an offer to participants to sell their items on Walmart.com - an opportunity to potentially reach millions of Walmart customers.
