Personal Care, Cleaning Brands Get th...

Personal Care, Cleaning Brands Get the Nod in Walmart's US Manufacturing Open Call

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: HAPPI/Household & PP Industry

More than 500 entrepreneurs from across the country walked through the doors of Walmart's corporate office in Bentonville, AR for the company's U.S. Manufacturing Open Call. The day of deal-making and networking, held on June 28, included 750 product presentations and an offer to participants to sell their items on Walmart.com - an opportunity to potentially reach millions of Walmart customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly steenblock Barnes 8 hr Kelly 2
Judges in Benton county Wed Radha beaty 1
News Marion County man arrested on five charges (Jan '10) Jun 18 amber95 2
Judge schrantz Jun 16 Radha beaty 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jun 6 Mistystebner 24
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) Jun 3 MommaJ 242
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC