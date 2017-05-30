I-49 lanes to close for widening work
Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require overnight lane closures for four nights beginning Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews removing the barrier wall along the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed between Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 in Rogers and Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Saturday.
