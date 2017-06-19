I-49 lanes to close for widening work
Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require additional overnight lane closures beginning today and lasting into next week, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews removing the barrier wall along the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed between Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 in Bentonville and Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through June 30, weather permitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marion County man arrested on five charges (Jan '10)
|Jun 18
|amber95
|2
|Judge schrantz
|Jun 16
|Radha beaty
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jun 6
|Mistystebner
|24
|Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09)
|Jun 3
|MommaJ
|242
|Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06)
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|355
|Local Hauntings
|May 28
|Wondering
|1
|Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13)
|May 25
|ashley
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC