I-49 lanes to close for widening work

Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require additional overnight lane closures beginning today and lasting into next week, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews removing the barrier wall along the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed between Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 in Bentonville and Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through June 30, weather permitting.

