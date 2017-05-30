Geena Davis Has Led the Charge for Wo...

Geena Davis Has Led the Charge for Women in Hollywood. Now She's Doing the Same for Advertising

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Technology Marketing

Photographed for Adweek by Robert Ascroft. Styling: Linda Medvene Hair: Derek-Peter Williams/Tracey Mattingly Makeup: Debra Ferullo/Tracey Mattingly Don't ask Geena Davis about role models.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Technology Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) Sat MommaJ 242
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
Local Hauntings May 28 Wondering 1
Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13) May 25 ashley 12
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) May 21 liltrouble 11
dog boy May 21 Lassie 1
Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09) May 19 Anonymous 71
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC