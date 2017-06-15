Bentonville Police Arrest One Involved In Alleged Gang Activity

Bentonville Police responded to a call of an armed person on Monday at 54 Cheryl Circle after a neighbor stated that he witnessed multiple people spray painting graffiti on the garage door and sides of a home, according to a press release. Police said the neighbor then yelled for them to stop and was approached by one of the suspects who was wearing a bandana over his face.

