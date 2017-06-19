Bentonville man charged in threat
David Guillermo Jr., 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief. Officers went to 54 Cheryl Circle at 10:48 p.m. Monday for an armed-person call, according to a Bentonville police news release.
