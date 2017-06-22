Art Installation Shares Sights and Sounds of the Border
Over the last decade, the American photographer Richard Misrach has turned his lens on the border between the United States and Mexico, capturing scarecrow-like figures made out of tattered clothing and dry agave stalks; personal artifacts left behind by migrants; and tire drags that monitor the surreptitious traffic through the sand. The Mexican-American experimental composer Guillermo Galindo, meanwhile, has responded to the recent wave of border militarization by composing music on instruments he makes out of detritus - water bottles, flashlights, animal skeletons, shotgun shells.
