Art Installation Shares Sights and So...

Art Installation Shares Sights and Sounds of the Border

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Over the last decade, the American photographer Richard Misrach has turned his lens on the border between the United States and Mexico, capturing scarecrow-like figures made out of tattered clothing and dry agave stalks; personal artifacts left behind by migrants; and tire drags that monitor the surreptitious traffic through the sand. The Mexican-American experimental composer Guillermo Galindo, meanwhile, has responded to the recent wave of border militarization by composing music on instruments he makes out of detritus - water bottles, flashlights, animal skeletons, shotgun shells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marion County man arrested on five charges (Jan '10) Jun 18 amber95 2
Judge schrantz Jun 16 Radha beaty 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jun 6 Mistystebner 24
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) Jun 3 MommaJ 242
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
Local Hauntings May 28 Wondering 1
Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13) May 25 ashley 12
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC