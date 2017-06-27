41 Florida product makers will present to Wal-Mart next week
Walmart is inviting more than 500 businesses from across the nation - including 41 manufacturing in Florida - to present their Made in the USA products June 28 to the world's largest retailer in Bentonville, Ark. Now in its fourth year, Walmart's Open Call will feature attendees from 48 states.
