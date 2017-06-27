41 Florida product makers will presen...

41 Florida product makers will present to Wal-Mart next week

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Miami Herald

Walmart is inviting more than 500 businesses from across the nation - including 41 manufacturing in Florida - to present their Made in the USA products June 28 to the world's largest retailer in Bentonville, Ark. Now in its fourth year, Walmart's Open Call will feature attendees from 48 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marion County man arrested on five charges (Jan '10) Jun 18 amber95 2
Judge schrantz Jun 16 Radha beaty 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jun 6 Mistystebner 24
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) Jun 3 MommaJ 242
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
Local Hauntings May '17 Wondering 1
Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13) May '17 ashley 12
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,334 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC