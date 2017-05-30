Walmart bans woman who called lady the N-word

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 24 at 2:55PM EDT expiring May 24 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Saint Lucie, Seminole Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 24 at 2:49PM EDT expiring May 24 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Palm Beach Lake Wind Advisory issued May 24 at 4:18AM EDT expiring May 24 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Saint Lucie, Seminole, Volusia Walmart says it will ask a customer to no longer shop at their stores after she was caught on video hurling racial abuse at other customers in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.