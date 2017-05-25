Tornado confirmed after storms last week in Arkansas, surveyors say

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Northwest Arkansas as part of storms that pushed through the state last week, surveyors say. In a summary report, the National Weather Service's Tulsa office said the twister, with estimated winds up to 85 mph, touched down at 12:07 a.m. May 19 about 4.3 miles southwest of Bentonville.

