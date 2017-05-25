Tornado confirmed after storms last week in Arkansas, surveyors say
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Northwest Arkansas as part of storms that pushed through the state last week, surveyors say. In a summary report, the National Weather Service's Tulsa office said the twister, with estimated winds up to 85 mph, touched down at 12:07 a.m. May 19 about 4.3 miles southwest of Bentonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13)
|Thu
|ashley
|12
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|May 21
|liltrouble
|11
|dog boy
|May 21
|Lassie
|1
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Anonymous
|71
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|May 17
|guest
|7
|UFO in bentonville tonight
|May 17
|guest
|2
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC