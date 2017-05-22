"Smart" Snitches

Do you drive a "smart" car or live in a "smart" home? In addition to receiving the benefits of convenience, efficiency, and quantifiable self-awareness, you also happen to be living with a world-class " snitch " who will tell police whenever you end up on the wrong side of the law. Consider the fate of James Bates, a Bentonville, Arkansas man charged with murder .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PrawfsBlawg.