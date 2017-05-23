Rogers Animal Shelter sees influx of dogs after severe weather
We're not the only ones that get a little scared when big storms roll in, but for our pets, that fear can have bigger consequences. A spokesman for Rogers Animal Services tells 40/29 News that they have found at least 15 to 20 dogs this week after storms scared them away from their homes.
