Rapper charged before for encouraging fans to rush the stage
This undated photo provided by the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Bentonville Ark., shows, rapper Travis Scott. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster was arrested Saturday, May 13, 2017, on charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Sun
|liltrouble
|11
|dog boy
|Sun
|Lassie
|1
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Anonymous
|71
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|May 17
|guest
|7
|UFO in bentonville tonight
|May 17
|guest
|2
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|May 10
|Loadedasdf
|2
