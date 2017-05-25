Pull Up a Chair
Dean Fearing, acclaimed chef and author known as a "Father of Southwestern Cuisine," is one of the highlighted chefs for year three of BITE NWA. After two sold out years at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, the festival is relocating to the 8th Street Market in downtown Bentonville -- the first event to be held at the new culinary venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|ashley
|12
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|May 21
|liltrouble
|11
|dog boy
|May 21
|Lassie
|1
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Anonymous
|71
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|May 17
|guest
|7
|UFO in bentonville tonight
|May 17
|guest
|2
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC