News Briefs - " May 24, 2017
Wal-Mart announced May 23 that it's expanding its military leave-of-absence policy by offering differential pay to all eligible employees who are on military assignments lasting more than three days. The Bentonville, Ark.,-based company said in a news release that the differential pay will cover the duration of military leave, including basic training, for employees whose military salary is less than what they earn working for Wal-Mart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|May 21
|liltrouble
|11
|dog boy
|May 21
|Lassie
|1
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Anonymous
|71
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|May 17
|guest
|7
|UFO in bentonville tonight
|May 17
|guest
|2
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|May 10
|Loadedasdf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC