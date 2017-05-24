News Briefs - " May 24, 2017

Wal-Mart announced May 23 that it's expanding its military leave-of-absence policy by offering differential pay to all eligible employees who are on military assignments lasting more than three days. The Bentonville, Ark.,-based company said in a news release that the differential pay will cover the duration of military leave, including basic training, for employees whose military salary is less than what they earn working for Wal-Mart.

