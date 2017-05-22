New Group & Big Firms Seek to Energize Reshoring
In April, Walmart issued an "open call for U.S. products," inviting companies to come to Bentonville, Ark., on June 28. Walmart said the event supports its bid to purchase an additional $250 billion in U.S. products through 2023. Interested companies can visit walmart-jump.com .
