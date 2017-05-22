Hearing set in Wal-Mart same-sex benefits settlement

A federal judge in Boston has scheduled a hearing in a class-action lawsuit by Wal-Mart employees who sued the retail chain for denying health benefits to their same-sex spouses. A proposed settlement of $7.5 million would pay for claims by current and former Wal-Mart associates in the U.S, and Puerto Rico that they were unable to obtain health insurance coverage for their same-sex spouses from 2011 to 2013.

