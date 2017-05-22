Former DHS worker pleads innocent in sex assault of girl, 4
A former Arkansas Department of Human Services employee faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Jorge Alcon, 70, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony punishable with a prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years.
