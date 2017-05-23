Counselor pleads guilty to stealing Medicaid money

A Bentonville man paid by Arkansas Medicaid to provide mental health counseling to young people with psychiatric problems pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing money from the program over an 11-month span and promised to pay $425,000 in restitution. Joseph Brannon Randolph, 42, pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft by deception and failure to keep the required Medicaid-billing records in exchange for a $2,500 fine and five years on probation.

