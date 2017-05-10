Concert to be Broadcast Live During Artosphere Festival
This Friday features the rare chance to tune into a live broadcast of the Artosphere Orchestra's performance on KUAF 91.3 FM . While tickets to see the Artosphere Orchestra "Mozart in the Museum" live performance at Crystal Bridges are $40, Foxhole Public House in downtown Bentonville - 401 SW A St. #120 - will be hosting a free listening party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12. Following the concert, some of the Artosphere musicians will come to the after party at Foxhole to do a few special pop up performances.
