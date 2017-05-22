College's request for federal aid denied for exceeding page limit

Extra letters of support led to the rejection of a $1.3 million, five-year grant application from Northwest Arkansas Community College that would have paid for the continuation of a program helping low-income students prepare for college, a school official said. Letters from high school administrators pushed the grant application for what's known as the Upward Bound program beyond a 65-page limit imposed by the U.S. Department of Education, said Marcus Williams, the college's director of grants.

