College's request for federal aid denied for exceeding page limit

Monday May 15

Extra letters of support led to the rejection of a $1.3 million, five-year grant application from Northwest Arkansas Community College that would have paid for the continuation of a program helping low-income students prepare for college, a school official said. Letters from high school administrators pushed the grant application for what's known as the Upward Bound program beyond a 65-page limit imposed by the U.S. Department of Education, said Marcus Williams, the college's director of grants.

