College's request for federal aid denied for exceeding page limit
Extra letters of support led to the rejection of a $1.3 million, five-year grant application from Northwest Arkansas Community College that would have paid for the continuation of a program helping low-income students prepare for college, a school official said. Letters from high school administrators pushed the grant application for what's known as the Upward Bound program beyond a 65-page limit imposed by the U.S. Department of Education, said Marcus Williams, the college's director of grants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Sun
|liltrouble
|11
|dog boy
|Sun
|Lassie
|1
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Anonymous
|71
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|May 17
|guest
|7
|UFO in bentonville tonight
|May 17
|guest
|2
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|May 10
|Loadedasdf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC