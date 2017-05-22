Baseball fans have a new place to stay

Monday May 22 Read more: Arkansas Times

If you missed out on Razorback baseball home games this year because you couldn't find a great place to stay, your problem is now solved: Staybridge Suites of Fayetteville is now fully renovated and located directly across from Baum Stadium, with free parking for hotel guests. The next time you travel to Fayetteville choose from among their various room-size options, including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

