Your Echo Is Listening, Which Could Someday Lead to an Invasion of Your Privacy
In November 2015 James Bates invited some friends over to watch a Razorbacks football game at his house in Bentonville, Ark. The next morning one of them, Victor Collins, was found dead in Bates's hot tub - apparently strangled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Feb 21
|Lavey
|46
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Feb 19
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Anonymous
|18
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Kennyvonallen
|6
|TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Kennyvonallen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC