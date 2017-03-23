Walmart to pay out $157 million in bonuses this week Almost 10,800...

Walmart to pay out $157 million in bo...

Almost 10,800 Walmart employees in metro Atlanta are getting an extra bump in pay this week thanks to bonuses from the giant retailer. The Bentonville, Arkansas, based company, the nation's largest employer, said it is paying out $6.3 million in bonuses to 10,798 metro Atlanta employees based on the fourth-quarter performance of the stores where they work.

