Wal-Mart's Q4 Comp Sales Best Since 2012; Traffic Also Grows
Wal-Mart is back. After struggling with a myriad of issues ranging from associate relations to in-stock conditions which resulted in a nearly four year sales slump, the world's largest retailer posted its best comparable store results at its U.S. stores in more than four years.
