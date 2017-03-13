Wal-Mart buys online clothing seller ModCloth
Wal-Mart has bought trendy clothing seller ModCloth, part of a big push to pick up smaller online brands as it tries to make headway against Amazon. The company declined to specify the price on the deal that closed Friday, saying only that it was in the same range as its previous two purchases of online businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Mar 15
|Rose
|19
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Feb 21
|Lavey
|46
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Feb 19
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Kennyvonallen
|6
|TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Kennyvonallen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC