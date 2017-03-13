UA economic center's chief to exit

UA economic center's chief to exit

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Kathy Deck, director of a University of Arkansas research center that frequently reports on economic conditions for the region and state, has accepted a job at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. Deck joined UA's Center for Business and Economic Research in 2001 as a research associate, becoming director in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Mar 15 Rose 19
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Feb 21 Lavey 46
Local resaurants that pay cash? Feb 19 Loaded 2
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb 16 Gary McClaskey 10
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb 16 Mr Escobar 12
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan '17 Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) Jan '17 Kennyvonallen 3
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,656,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC