TV, movie producer picked to lead AETN

Courtney Pledger, the head of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, was named by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as the new executive director of the Arkansas Educational Television Network on Tuesday at the state Capitol. Courtney Pledger, a Little Rock native who became a noted television and film producer, will now use that experience to lead the Arkansas Educational Television Network as its new executive director, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.