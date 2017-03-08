TV, movie producer picked to lead AETN
Courtney Pledger, the head of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, was named by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as the new executive director of the Arkansas Educational Television Network on Tuesday at the state Capitol. Courtney Pledger, a Little Rock native who became a noted television and film producer, will now use that experience to lead the Arkansas Educational Television Network as its new executive director, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Feb 21
|Lavey
|46
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Feb 19
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Not funny
|120
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Anonymous
|18
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Kennyvonallen
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC