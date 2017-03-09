Police land Amazon Echo data in quest...

Police land Amazon Echo data in quest to solve murder

Chicago Tribune

A 2015 Arkansas murder case that had raised privacy questions surrounding "always-on" electronic home devices took a step forward last week after Amazon agreed to release recordings from the murder defendant's Amazon Echo as possible evidence. The Seattle-based e-commerce company had refused to comply with police warrants requesting the data in December and sought to quash a search warrant in February, court records showed.

