Police identify 2 hospitalized after ...

Police identify 2 hospitalized after fatal wreck in Arkansas Wal-Mart parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Two people were in a Missouri hospital Monday after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Rogers Wal-Mart on Sunday. Joshua Smith, 27, and Ashley Grishby, 27, both of Bentonville, were hit by a 2006 Ford Focus as they walked toward the store, according to Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Mar 15 Rose 19
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Feb 21 Lavey 46
Local resaurants that pay cash? Feb 19 Loaded 2
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb '17 Gary McClaskey 10
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb '17 Mr Escobar 12
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan '17 Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) Jan '17 Kennyvonallen 3
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC