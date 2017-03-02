Inverse Performance Art Festival to return March 30-April 1

Organizers of the Inverse Performance Art Festival this week announced the festival is set for Thursday, March 30 - Saturday April 1 this year. The event is organized and curated by Cynthia Post Hunt of Fayetteville, AR and Emma Saperstein of San Luis Obispo, CA, and intended to "elevate the medium of performance art and immerse residents in the performative practice through workshops, lectures, panel discussions and open rehearsals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.