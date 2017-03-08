Interstate 49 lanes to be shut for work
Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require overnight lane closures beginning Monday and lasting through Saturday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews removing temporary concrete barriers, milling existing asphalt and replacing barriers along northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed between Southeast Walton Boulevard and Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 from 12:01 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m., weather permitting.
