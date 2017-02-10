Walton Family Foundation looking for ...

Walton Family Foundation looking for a general counsel

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Arkansas Times

With Betsy DeVos ensconced as federal Education secretary and the prospect increasing for an earthshaking transfer of federal emphasis and dollars from conventional public schools to privatization, these are happy times for the Walton Family Foundation , long putting the Walton billions to work in that same direction in schools . So perhaps it is not simply coincidental that the Walton Family Foundation is advertising for its first general counsel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) 1 hr Concerned2017 18
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Fri Happy Happy Happy 7
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 3
Josh Duggard (May '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 15
New to the area Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 4
JB Hunt HR assistant Jan 28 Ex Elliott 1
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC