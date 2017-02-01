Walmart dumps its version of Amazon Prime for new path

Walmart dumps its version of Amazon P...

Walmart is replacing a program that offered free shipping but had an annual fee with one that has a lower free shipping threshold and faster delivery as it hopes to answer Amazon's powerful Prime membership success. The retailer says it will reduce shipping time to two days on 2 million of its most popular items including essentials like diapers and pet food as well as hot toys and electronics.

