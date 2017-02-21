Wal-Mart Reports E-Commerce Gains

Wal-Mart Reports E-Commerce Gains

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MediaPost

While many retailers had rough sledding in the fourth quarter, Wal-Mart just delivered a solid win in e-commerce: Sales jumped 29%, powered by its recent acquisition of Jet.com as well as online grocery purchases. "We're moving with speed to become more of a digital enterprise and better serve customers," Doug McMillon, its president and CEO, said in announcing the results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Tue Lavey 46
Local resaurants that pay cash? Feb 19 Loaded 2
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb 16 Gary McClaskey 10
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb 16 Mr Escobar 12
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Feb 13 Not funny 120
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Feb 12 Anonymous 18
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 6
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,529 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC