Wal-Mart Reports E-Commerce Gains
While many retailers had rough sledding in the fourth quarter, Wal-Mart just delivered a solid win in e-commerce: Sales jumped 29%, powered by its recent acquisition of Jet.com as well as online grocery purchases. "We're moving with speed to become more of a digital enterprise and better serve customers," Doug McMillon, its president and CEO, said in announcing the results.
