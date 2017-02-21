Wal Mart is testing a new kind of sto...

Wal Mart is testing a new kind of store in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

A driver leaves a Wal-Mart To Go in Bentonville, Ark., Thursday June 5, 2014. Wal-Mart's supercenters still account for 80 percent of its 4,000-plus U.S. stores, but the retailer is opening smaller outlets that cater to shoppers looking for more convenience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) 41 min Alex 45
Local resaurants that pay cash? Sun Loaded 2
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb 16 Gary McClaskey 10
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb 16 Mr Escobar 12
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Feb 13 Not funny 120
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Feb 12 Anonymous 18
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 6
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC