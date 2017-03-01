US judge dismisses case against Wal-M...

US judge dismisses case against Wal-Mart over Mexico bribery

Monday Feb 27

Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico. REUTERS: Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico.

