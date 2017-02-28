Tontitown Police: Two Arrested With S...

Tontitown Police: Two Arrested With Stolen Goods Following High-Speed Chase

Michael Miller, 40, of Fayetteville, and Steven George, 38, of Bentonville are both facing charges for fleeing, according to their arrest documents. Miller, who was driving the vehicle, is also facing charges for various driving infractions, criminal mischief and carrying prohibited weapons.

