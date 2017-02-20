Tom Cotton Moves Town Hall To Accommo...

Tom Cotton Moves Town Hall To Accommodate Larger Crowd

23 hrs ago

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton announced that he has switched venues for an upcoming town hall in order to accommodate more people. The Northwest Arkansas Town Hall will be at the Arend Arts Center, located at 1901 Southeast J St. in Bentonville, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday .

