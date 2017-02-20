Tom Cotton Moves Town Hall To Accommodate Larger Crowd
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton announced that he has switched venues for an upcoming town hall in order to accommodate more people. The Northwest Arkansas Town Hall will be at the Arend Arts Center, located at 1901 Southeast J St. in Bentonville, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Sun
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Not funny
|120
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Anonymous
|18
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|6
|TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC