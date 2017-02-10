The Latest: Trump praises ICE for imm...

The Latest: Trump praises ICE for immigration enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Feb. 27, 2016 file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of his airplane as he speaks during a rally in Bentonville, Ark. No matter what issue Trump is addressing, he seems either to know somebody with a relevant personal experience or he's got a firsthand tale to recount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) 6 hr Concerned2017 18
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb 10 Happy Happy Happy 7
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 3
Josh Duggard (May '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 15
New to the area Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 4
JB Hunt HR assistant Jan 28 Ex Elliott 1
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC