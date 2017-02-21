Tech News Today 1711: Kicked in the Pants
Apple, Google, and IBM have all criticized President Trump's policy on transgender student rights. Apple told ReCode, "We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals."
