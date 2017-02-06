Painterly Poems

Painterly Poems

This week everyone was encouraged to visit an art museum- or, if that proved difficult, to go to the website of New York's Metropolitan Museum, the National Gallery, the Barnes Foundation, or some other great institution-and write a sonnet about the painting you name in your title. The wonderful works that came in re-confirmed my belief that what we are doing is not a weekly competition but a weekly challenge-and that we are all what Terry Malloy in On the Waterfront wanted desperately to be: contenders.

