Newly installed traveling exhibit at ...

Newly installed traveling exhibit at Crystal Bridges explores the...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The Mexican-American border is a beautiful place, a testament to the vastness of the desert and its unspoiled beauty. The Mexican-American border is also a tough place, a contentious place, littered with discarded clothing, bullet casings and dreams deferred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local resaurants that pay cash? 18 hr Loaded 2
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb 16 Gary McClaskey 10
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb 16 Mr Escobar 12
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Feb 13 Not funny 120
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Feb 12 Anonymous 18
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 3
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC