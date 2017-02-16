Is the FBI taking the Russian dossier...

Is the FBI taking the Russian dossier about Trump more seriously?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The dossier remains mostly unverified, but sources say that certain details in the document, compiled by a former British spy, have been corroborated. In this February 2016 file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of his airplane as he speaks during a rally in Bentonville, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) 4 hr Gary McClaskey 10
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) 14 hr Mr Escobar 12
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Feb 13 Not funny 120
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Feb 12 Anonymous 18
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 3
Josh Duggard (May '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 15
See all Bentonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentonville Forum Now

Bentonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Bentonville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC