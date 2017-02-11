Innocent, says gunfire suspect

A Cave Springs man has pleaded innocent to attempted capital murder in an attempted armed robbery case, according to court reports. Brendan Brecheen, 27, is charged with attempted capital murder along with terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

