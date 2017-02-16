In-Store Pickup Stations - Wal-Mart is Now Piloting a Self-Dispensing ...
In an effort to marry the online experience with in-store consumer engagement, Wal-Mart had begun piloting a self-dispensing tower for in-store pickups. Currently installed in a store near the chain's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, the tower is one example of how the chain is responding to the rise of ecommerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Bentonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|13 hr
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|23 hr
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Not funny
|120
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Anonymous
|18
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|6
|TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|3
|Josh Duggard (May '15)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bentonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC